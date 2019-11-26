Tickets for WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK during Royal Rumble weekend in Houston available Dec. 6

On the eve of the 2020 Royal Rumble event, the stars of NXT and NXT UK will clash for brand supremacy at WWE Worlds Collide 2020.

The WWE Network special, taking place at Houston’s Toyota Center on Jan. 25, 2020, will feature Superstars like NXT Champion Adam Cole, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, The Undisputed ERA, Imperium and more.

Tickets for this must-see event will be available at NXTTickets.com starting next Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t miss your chance to see Worlds Collide live and in person during Royal Rumble weekend!