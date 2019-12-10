Tickets for NXT TakeOver: Tampa during WrestleMania 36 Week available this Friday

On the eve of WrestleMania 36, NXT will take over Tampa!

NXT TakeOver: Tampa will emanate from the Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The event marks the fifth consecutive year that NXT’s acclaimed series of WWE Network specials joins the WrestleMania Week lineup, which also features the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night Raw and The Showcase of The Immortals, WrestleMania.

Tickets will be available starting this Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of one of the biggest NXT events of the year!