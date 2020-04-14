Three first-time matches to determine Men’s Money in the Bank entrants

The Women’s Money in the Bank Match has begun to take shape and next week on Raw, the men will follow suit with a trio of first-time-ever matches to determine Team Red’s first entrants in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match.

As announced by Montel Vontavious Porter on “The VIP Lounge,” the bouts in question will pit the legend Rey Mysterio against former Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy, near-unbeaten Aleister Black against NXT prodigy Austin Theory, and marathon man Apollo Crews against MVP himself in the latter’s return to the ring. Tune in next week to see who climbs one step closer to the coveted contract.