The WWE VIP Experience is coming to a city near you!
WWE is coming to a city near you. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the WWE VIP Experience.
Get the WWE VIP Experience when you purchase one of these unique packages!
WWE Superstar Experience Package
Premium Ringside Seat
Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars*
Exclusive Limited Edition 2020 WWE Souvenir Event Chair
New Exclusive Merchandise Items
Limited Edition 2020 Autograph Book
Matted Superstar Collage
On-site Greeter
WWE “Walk the Aisle” Experience
Premium Floor Seat within the first 4 seats of the Superstar Entrance Aisle
Walk down the aisle just like your favorite WWE Superstars & Ringside Photo Opportunity (not available in all markets)
Matted Autographed Superstar Photo
New Exclusive Merchandise Items
Official WWE Program
WWE Ringsider Package
Premium Ringside Seat in the first 5 rows across from our cameras
Exclusive Limited Edition 2020 Souvenir Event Chair
Matted Autographed Superstar Photo
New Exclusive Merchandise Items
Ringsider Draw String Bag
**Contents in the above packages are for U.S. WWE VIP events. Contents for VIP packages in other countries may vary — please contact the local venue for details**
After purchasing, you will receive an email from Artist Arena approximately one (1) week before the performance date with instructions for the Meet & Greet, VIP Parking (where applicable), Shopping Area and fulfillment of the package items. All packages are NON-TRANSFERABLE; NO WILL CALL NAME CHANGES will be permitted under any circumstances. Non-VIP ticket holders will not be allowed into the Meet & Greet. Superstars attending the Meet & Greet will vary from date to date. Please note that all VIP tickets are will-call only except for events occurring in the state of New York. All ticket delivery methods allowed for NY venues. Non-ticket package elements will be subject to the non-transferable restrictions listed above.