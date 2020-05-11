The WWE Universe reacts to the wildest Money in the Bank Ladder Matches ever

The two most unique Money in the Bank Ladder Matches ever are in the books, and no one could prepare for us for the chaos that unfolded throughout WWE Headquarters.

Competitors used the environment to their advantage, encountered Brother Love and Mr. McMahon, and even took part in an impromptu food fight that an unsuspecting Paul Heyman got the worse of before Otis and Asuka claimed victory.

Of course, members of the WWE Universe – including participants in the matches – had plenty to say.

Dana Brooke apologized to Heyman.

Kayla Braxton was more focused on Dana’s look after she had a poster smashed over her head by Carmella.

Nia Jax followed up with Stephanie McMahon about that stain on the conference room carpet.

Asuka reveled in getting the better of King Corbin from atop the ladder.

Otis couldn’t help but celebrate his victory with a little singing.

And his peach, Mandy Rose, was right there to congratulate her man.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles was livid after seemingly having the briefcase in his hands before fumbling it to Otis below.