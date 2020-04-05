The WWE Universe can’t stop talking about the first-ever Boneyard Match

We had no idea exactly what to expect going into the first-ever Boneyard Match, but now the entire WWE Universe is buzzing after witnessing The Undertaker’s win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Superstars from past and present, and so many others, took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley — who knows a thing or two about tussling with The Dead Man — appealed to The WWE Chairman himself for an opportunity to be involved in a similar spectacle in the future.

Article continues below ...

Michelle McCool, The Undertaker’s own wife and former Divas Champion — whose name Styles disrespectfully evoked numerous times in recent weeks — was happy to take a victory lap following her husband’s win.

Metallica celebrated The Undertaker’s arrival to their song “Now That We’re Dead.”

New Day member Xavier Woods didn’t hide his feelings on the unique encounter.

Sasha Banks, who vies for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tomorrow on Part 2 of WrestleMania 36, also voiced her praise.

Former NFL Pro Bowler Pat McAfee also joined in.

Hall of Famer elect JBL, who joined Michael Cole on commentary earlier in the evening, called it the best “out of ring fight” he had ever witnessed.

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic didn’t hesitate to place the bout in the pantheon of all-time WrestleMania matches.

Though The Undertaker put Styles in the dirt, The Street Profits’ Montez Ford didn’t think that should keep him from holding up a red cup a la the Raw Tag Team Champions.