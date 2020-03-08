The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins (Kickoff Match)

With The Viking Raiders wrapped up in Kevin Owens’ battle with Seth Rollins, it’s been some time since we saw Erik & Ivar straight-up raid through an opponent. That might change tonight at Elimination Chamber Kickoff when the former Raw Tag Team Champions take on another set of former titleholders.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins are the latest Superstars to be paired off against The Viking Raiders in a match that could function as a return to form for both parties. Erik & Ivar are coming off a high-profile loss — one of only a few in their WWE careers — to The O.C. at WWE Super ShowDown, while Ryder & Hawkins are working to reclaim the momentum that took them to the Raw Tag Team Championships at last year’s WrestleMania.

Given The Viking Raiders’ track record over all opponents not named Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — to say nothing of their record against Ryder & Hawkins themselves — this looks like it could end up being an easy win for Erik & Ivar. But if Ryder & Hawkins have proved anything, it’s that they should not, and will not allow themselves to be counted out. As they like to say, they’re still here, and that goes a long way.

Article continues below ...

Tune into Elimination Chamber Kickoff, streaming live at 6 ET/3PT on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and the award-winning WWE Network.