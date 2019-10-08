The Viking Raiders to challenge Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode for the Raw Tag Team Titles

For months, The Viking Raiders have laid waste to every tag team that stepped into the ring with them, from former Raw Tag Team Champions like The B-Team, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and The O.C. to the current titleholders, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Next week on Raw, they will finally get the chance to complete their quest. Following a non-title victory over Ziggler & Roode on Monday, Erik & Ivar have received their first opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

To say Ziggler & Roode have their work cut out for them is an understatement. Nobody has been able to solve the Raiders, but the titleholders’ veteran savvy and underhanded tactics might just be enough to stave off the onslaught that could be coming their way. Of course, Raw’s other tandems likely thought they could outsmart The Viking Raiders, and we all know how those teams ended up.

Tune in to Raw next week on the second night of the WWE Draft to see who emerges as Raw Tag Team Champions.