The Velveteen Dream takes on Bobby Fish next Wednesday on NXT

While he may have his sights set on NXT Champion Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream will have to deal with another Undisputed ERA member before getting to The Panama City Playboy, as he will face Bobby Fish next Wednesday.

Cole, in a message celebrating becoming the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time, said his running buddies were hungry to get their hands on His Purple Highness, with Fish stepping up first. Dream was happy to accept the challenge.

Will Dream run through the former NXT Tag Team Champion as he seeks to take the NXT Title, or will his battle with Fish prove that he is undisputedly unqualified to challenge Cole? Find out next Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!