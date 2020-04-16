The Velveteen Dream and Finn Bálor go one-on-one next week

Though The Velveteen Dream had his sights set on NXT Champion Adam Cole, he’ll be taking a detour from his championship path for a date with The Prince.

Finn Bálor took exception to His Purple Highness claiming that Cole was the greatest NXT Champion of all time, warning Dream what would happen if he did that again. The Dream saw that as a challenge and set a date with The Prince for next week.

What will happen when this new rivalry kicks off in the squared circle? Find out next Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!