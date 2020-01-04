The Usos, Sheamus and John Morrison return on SmackDown

The surprise returns kept coming on Friday’s SmackDown, with The Usos, Sheamus and John Morrison all making appearances.

The Usos’ arrival could not have come at a better time for their cousin Roman Reigns, who was about to have dog food poured on him yet again by King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The Samoan cavalry fought off both in a triumphant return for Jimmy and Jey Uso after not being seen in months.

Sheamus’ return was much more ill-intentioned — not to mention deceitful. The Celtic Warrior arrived on the scene first seemingly as a reinforcement for Shorty G, who was about to be the subject of a Revival post-match beatdown after he defeated Dash Wilder. But just as soon as Sheamus caused The Revival to flee the ring, he blasted Shorty G with a massive Brogue Kick.

WWE’s ferocious fella has spent recent weeks running down SmackDown’s roster, labeling it full of cowards — and it turns out he intends to follow through on his threats.

No return raised more questions than John Morrison’s. It was The Guru of Greatness — not The Miz — who emerged from The A-Lister’s locker room when Cathy Kelley tried to get a word from The Miz after he shockingly attacked Kofi Kingston following his loss.

Morrison and WWE agreed to terms on a multi-year deal last month.