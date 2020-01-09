The Usos return to in-ring competition this Friday on SmackDown against King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

The Usos are back — and they’re looking to introduce two new foes to the Uso Penitentiary.

One week after their triumphant return, Jimmy & Jey Uso step back into the ring this Friday on SmackDown to take on King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

The Usos’ first appearance in months last week could not have come at a better time for cousin Roman Reigns, who was about to be disrespected once again with Corbin & Ziggler angling to pour dog food on him for a second time.

The King and The Showoff figure to be aiming for revenge after the Usos thwarted their plan, though The Big Dog likely won’t be too far behind.

See who comes out on top at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on SmackDown!