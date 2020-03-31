The Usos and The New Day stop by “Miz TV” ahead of WrestleMania championship showdown

Hey, hey. Ho, Ho. “Miz TV” is ready to go.

Before the three elite teams meet at WrestleMania, The Miz & John Morrison welcome The Usos and The New Day onto the set of the controversial talk show. After the SmackDown Tag Team Champions interfered in last week’s match to decide their Show of Shows opponents, it was determined all three tandems would battle for the titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.

Will further chaos unfold when the blue brand’s best come together once again?

Article continues below ...

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C for the latest edition of “Miz TV.”