The Undertaker joins “Pardon My Take” and “The Bill Simmons Podcast”

When The Undertaker talks, you listen. The legendary WWE Superstar joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” and The Ringer’s “Bill Simmons” podcast, as the WWE Network documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride continues to gain critical acclaim.

The Phenom discussed his storied WWE career, his role as locker room leader, his immortality, and much more. “Pardon My Take” host Dan Katz also takes some of the blame for Brock Lesnar ending The Streak at WrestleMania XXX.

Bill Simmons was excited to welcome his first-ever dead guest with The Deadman appearing as a guest.

“Pardon My Take” and “The Bill Simmons Podcast” rank first and second, respectively, atop the Apple Podcast charts.

Also, fans can catch the next episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride this Sunday, May 24 on demand beginning at 10 am ET on the WWE Network.

