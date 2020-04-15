The Undertaker enters the ALL IN Challenge and offers up once-in-a-lifetime meeting

The Undertaker was nominated to participate in the ALL IN Challenge, and true to form, he is rising to the occasion.

The social media initiative, in which celebrities auction off once-in-a-lifetime items, experiences or encounters to help benefit the COVID-19 relief effort, has already encompassed offers from musicians, athletes, celebrities and executives across the world. Among the names already involved are Justin Bieber, Mark Cuban and Kevin Hart, and all participants nominate a new name off a social media chain with the understanding that each will “up the ante” when their number is called.

The Phenom was nominated by VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk and offered up a dinner with the winning bidder, as well as a ring-worn jacket or coat from one of the pay-per-views the legendary Superstar has competed in.

“It’s up to us to reach back and pull some people forward,” Undertaker said in an Instagram post announcing his participation. “I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this challenge.”

All proceeds from the ALL IN Challenge go to benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which directly benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. All these organizations are working to ensure families are able to put food on their tables during the COVID-19 crisis, and 100% of all proceeds from the challenge will be “donated directly to the charity partners that are tackling food insecurities,” according to the ALL IN Challenge’s website.

To bid on an experience with The Last Outlaw, head here. For more information on the challenge, or even if you’d like to donate without bidding on an experience, head to AllInChallenge.com.