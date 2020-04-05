The Undertaker def. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match

It turns out that even a Phenomenal One is no match for a Phenom.

The Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at WrestleMania 36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match.

Refusing to change course from the arrogant antics that sparked this rivalry, Styles arrived at a foreboding cemetery in a hearse, rising from a casket in mocking fashion. Meanwhile, The Undertaker rolled up on his motorcycle, conjuring images of yesteryear.

Article continues below ...

The Dead Man showed Styles why he’s the most feared striker in WWE history, unleashing a torrent of punishing punches to quickly disorient his opponent. Even an errant blow that sent Undertaker’s arm through a window of the hearse failed to slow him down, and he planted Styles on the windshield, shattering it.

An especially powerful haymaker sent Styles into an empty grave, but it turned out he didn’t come alone. The rest of The O.C. appeared, luring Undertaker toward a shed that released a hoard of men dressed as druids. The Phenom dispatched of them, but it gave Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson the opening they needed to batter The Undertaker.

The Dead Man eventually gained the upper hand until Styles smashed a gravestone over him. Sending The Undertaker crashing through a fence with a tackle moments later, The Phenomenal One grew cocky again, saying, “You just don’t have it anymore, old man.”

With an exasperated Undertaker struggling to regain his breath, Styles smashed a shovel over him, sending him into the same empty plot. Climbing atop a bulldozer to attempt to bury The Phenom, Styles’ self-satisfaction was again short-lived when The Undertaker eerily appeared behind him and foiled his plans.

Pursuing Styles up a ladder to a roof, The Undertaker again had to fight off Gallows & Anderson. He sent Gallows flying off the roof before spiking Anderson head-first with a Tombstone. With no one left to save Styles, The Dead Man sent him back to the ground with one of his biggest Chokeslams ever.

Dragging Styles back to the grave, The Undertaker took satisfaction in The Phenomenal One’s suffering after weeks of personal insults and humiliation. He also saved one last bit of psychological warfare for Styles, momentarily appearing to grant him mercy — only to topple him into the grave with a massive boot to the face.

After burying Styles in dirt, The Undertaker rode off into the night, having claimed a soul at WrestleMania for the 25th time.