The Undertaker and AJ Styles to sign their WrestleMania contract next week

AJ Styles crossed about every line he could think of when he challenged The Undertaker to a WrestleMania match, and then he made it personal. Now, he’ll have the chance to say it to The Deadman’s face.

A contract signing between Styles and The Phenom has been set for next week’s Raw, wherein their WrestleMania match will be made. Given Styles’ various insults to The Phenom’s reputation, his abilities, and his family, it’s safe to say at least one party will be very incentivized to attend. For a Superstar who prizes himself on creating moments, Styles is setting himself up one for one of the most memorable in recent history. Whether he makes it to the end of it, of course, is another matter entirely. Don’t miss what is sure to be an unforgettable contract singing on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.