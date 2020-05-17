The Street Profits to face The Viking Raiders in an axe-throwing contest Monday night on Raw
WWE.com
After squaring off on the hardwood, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will take their talents to a much different arena: axe throwing.
Raw Tag Team Champions Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will again face off with Erik & Ivar on Raw this Monday night — but this time in an axe-throwing contest.
“No ball, no net, Viking Raiders Rules,” Ivar wrote on Twitter. “This week….Axe Season fam.”
The Street Profits claimed a lopsided 74-2 victory last week in basketball, though The Viking Raiders may have played possum the entire time as Ivar showed off some impressive skills afterward.
Which team will one-up the other this time around?