The Street Profits to face The Viking Raiders in an axe-throwing contest

After squaring off on the hardwood, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders will take their talents to a much different arena: axe throwing.

Raw Tag Team Champions Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will again face off with Erik & Ivar on Raw tonight — but this time in an axe-throwing contest.

“No ball, no net, Viking Raiders Rules,” Ivar wrote on Twitter. “This week….Axe Season fam.”

Article continues below ...

The Street Profits claimed a lopsided 74-2 victory last week in basketball, though The Viking Raiders may have played possum the entire time as Ivar showed off some impressive skills afterward.

Which team will one-up the other this time around?