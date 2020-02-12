The Rock shares a message after his daughter, Simone Johnson, begins training at WWE Performance Center

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could not be a prouder father.

With his daughter, Simone Johnson, starting on a path to become WWE’s first-ever fourth-generation Superstar by beginning training at the WWE Performance Center, The Rock shared a message of congratulations on Instagram.

“Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own,” he wrote. “So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

The 18-year-old follows in the footsteps of not only The Great One, but also her great-grandfather and grandfather, WWE Hall of Famers “High Chief” Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson.

