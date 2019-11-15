The Rock reveals release date for upcoming “Black Adam” movie

Rumors have swirled for years, and now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to Instagram to reveal the December 2021 release date and incredible concept art for the long-awaited “Black Adam” project.

“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero,” Johnson recalled in his social post.

The Rock has shown supernatural ability in the ring and on the big screen throughout his career. Now, The Most Electrifying Man In Entertainment will don the dark cape and start his journey as the “rebellious, one of a kind superhero” he’s always dreamed of playing.

The role has long been in the works, as The Rock first teased his commitment to portray Shazam’s nemesis in the DC Comics project. The long-anticipated movie now has a premiere date set, as The People’s Champion gets ready to become The People’s Supervillain.