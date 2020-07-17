The Rock gives a Dolph Ziggler WWE Championship reign his stamp of approval

Can you smellllll…..what Dolph Ziggler is cooking?

A post on WWE’s Instagram page earlier today foreshadowed the possibility of Dolph Ziggler capturing Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship this Sunday at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and The Showoff got a stamp of approval from The Rock himself.

The People’s Champion chimed in to let the WWE Universe know he’d co-sign a Ziggler title reign, as he’s admired The Showoff’s talent and spark.

During his time as WWE Champion, McIntyre has showed he’s not afraid of any battle, even one with The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment. Despite The Great One’s stamp of approval, McIntyre didn’t back down from The Rock and his millions … and millions of followers when he replied, “It doesn’t matter what you think.”

The showdown will step away from the smartphones and into the squared circle Sunday night when McIntyre faces Ziggler in a WWE Championship Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules streaming live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network.