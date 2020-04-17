The Rock “Brahma Bull” Replica Title available now on WWE Shop

Finally! The Rock has his very own replica championship title available at WWEShop.com!

Designed as The Great One’s answer to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “Smoking Skull,” this title never appeared on Raw. According to rumors going around the internet, it was because the “Brahma Bull” championship was lost in the mail before it could be debuted. But The People’s Champ has since revealed a simpler explanation: WWE just decided to go in a different creative direction, and the title was placed in the archives.

Until now!

WWE Shop has opened up the vault to release not one, but two versions of this highly sought-after piece of WWE lore for The Rock’s millions… and millions of adoring fans. In addition to the standard replica version, molded from the original title in zinc alloy with a simulated leather strap, there is also a limited-edition Deluxe Collector’s version that features genuine Swarovski crystals, real leather strap that comes in a custom Brahma Bull case along with an elbow pad. Each case is individually numbered, and only 100 will ever be sold!

Don’t be a Jabroni! Know your role and get one of these historic replica titles at WWE Shop today.