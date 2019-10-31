The O.C. win the Tag Team Turmoil match to capture the WWE Tag Team World Cup and become the best tag team in the world

RIYADH — Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson can call themselves many things: multi-time tag team champions around the world, members of The O.C., a couple of good brothers. But at WWE Crown Jewel, they added their biggest accolade yet: Tag Team World Cup winners and the right to call themselves the best tag team in the world.

The O.C. emerged victorious from the Tag Team Turmoil Match, last defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to earn this huge distinction.

The battle started out with former Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode squaring off with Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik. The luchadors put up a strong fight against Roode & Ziggler, but a Glorious DDT on Metalik saw the party come to an end. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins entered the fray next and put Roode & Ziggler on the ropes, only for a Zig Zag to lead to their early exit from the bout.

Roode & Ziggler then ran into a brick wall in the form of Heavy Machinery. Despite doing everything in their power to escape it, there was no stopping Otis & Tucker from crushing Roode with the Compactor to stay in the bout. Heavy Machinery then faced a tough test in six-time Tag Team Champions The New Day. Otis & Tucker impressed the WWE Universe with shows of surprising athleticism and power, but experience proved to be the difference, as Big E & Kofi Kingston advanced after hitting Tucker with the Midnight Hour.

The New Day remained in the match after dispatching The B-Team. Up next in Tag Team Turmoil was a preview of Friday Night SmackDown, as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival took on Big E & Kingston. The New Day stunned the champions and eliminated them, sending Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder into a rage. The Revival ruthlessly attacked The New Day, hitting Kingston with a Shatter Machine, softening them up for their next opponents (and Friday’s title bout).

The O.C. were next up, and they took full advantage of The Revival’s actions, quickly eliminating The New Day with a Magic Killer on Kingston. The final team in Tag Team Turmoil – Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders – would not be as easily dispatched. Erik & Ivar overpowered Gallows & Anderson and looked to be on the way to victory, but The O.C. targeted Erik’s knee, weakening it enough to give them an opening to connect with the Magic Killer and win the WWE Tag Team World Cup.

Not only can they call themselves the best tag team in the world, but The O.C. also pinned the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions. After their huge win at Crown Jewel, could Gallows & Anderson be looking to add a third reign as Raw Tag Team Champions in the near future?