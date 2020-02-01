The new trailer for “F9” is out where you CAN see John Cena

Hold on to your hat ’cause it’s about to get fast in a hurry. The full trailer for “F9,” the latest installment to the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is now available! The film that will drive into theaters May 22 with 16-time World Champion John Cena joining the cast.

The full trailer was revealed at “The Road To F9” concert and trailer drop in Miami, Fla. The festival featured performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

The “Fast & Furious” films have been notoriously friendly to WWE Superstars over the past decade. Fellow former WWE Champion and Cena rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the franchise for 2011’s “Fast Five” and appeared in the next three films — 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6,” 2015’s “Furious 7” and 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” — before starring alongside Roman Reigns in last year’s spinoff installment, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”