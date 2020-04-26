The New Day welcome The Forgotten Sons to the ring for non-title clash

The eighth reign as Tag Team Champions put a whole new target on The New Day’s backs, and The Forgotten Sons are the latest to come calling for a challenge.

As Kofi Kingston and Big E set out to celebrate their newly claimed titles, The Miz & John Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons all emerged looking to send a message to the champions. When the dust settled, Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker & Wesley Blake were left standing. Now the warrior trio gets their wish in a non-title showdown with The New Day.

Are The Forgotten Sons ready to step up as the greatest threat to The New Day’s dominance?

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the battle of blue brand teams.