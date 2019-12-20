The New Day welcome challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Following a successful title defense at WWE TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a non-title match.

In the first edition of this matchup, the Intercontinental Champion & The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions’ post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston & Big E to the victory. Can Sami Zayn’s stable put The New Day on notice, or will the champions continue their dominance?