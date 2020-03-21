The New Day & The Usos put WrestleMania fate on the line

The New Day & The Usos have been the class of SmackDown’s tag team division for a long time, and both are looking to climb back to the top.

The two decorated tandems will go head-to-head next week on SmackDown with a WrestleMania title opportunity on the line. After a heated WWE Elimination Chamber battle, both teams have had their sights set on stripping The Miz & John Morrison of the championships.

The Power of Positivity goes to battle with Friday Night Lockdown. Who will go on to challenge for the titles? Who? Who? Whooooo?

Article continues below ...

Tune in to next week’s SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to find out who will head to The Show of Shows.