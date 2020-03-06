The New Day launch March Madness bracket to determine greatest TV show ever

This Monday, The New Day will engage in the time-honored tradition of arguing over which television show is the best and nearly ending friendships over their conflicting opinions. #Relatable!

Beginning with the next episode of The New Day: Feel the Power, ya boys are kicking off “The New Day: Feel The Power Greatest TV Show of All Time Tournament,” a March Madness-inspired bracket where Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods will use a purely scientific and not at all reactionary method to determine the greatest show of all time.

Will Woods’ beloved “Golden Girls” go the distance? What do they really think about Season 8 of “Game of Thrones”? And will the record-setting Tag Team Champions ride for “The Simpsons” or “South Park” in a battle of animated institutions? Find out on this Monday’s episode of Feel the Power.

Click here to subscribe to the pod, and download your own personal bracket here! (Print in landscape mode for best results.)