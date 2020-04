The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Titus O’Neil to take part in NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon”

The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin and Titus O’Neil are all joining the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon” live stream throughout NFL Draft Week to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The WWE Superstars will join Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Rich Eisen, other NFL players and legends and celebrities in conversations to inspire and provide hope for those tuning in around the globe. The event will be streamed live on NFL’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms.

The Miz is currently scheduled to appear on April 23 with Seth Rollins and King Corbin on April 24 and Titus O’Neil and Mojo Rawley during the April 25 coverage.

For more information or to donate: visit the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon information page.