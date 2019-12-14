The Miz sat down with Renee Young at his home in Los Angeles

Bray Wyatt made it clear that he had eyes on The Miz’s family last week on SmackDown. This week, The A-Lister will come to us directly from his home turf.

The former WWE Champion conducted an exclusive sit-down interview in his home with Renee Young today, and the footage will be broadcast during tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Given that the Universal Champion Wyatt has shown no compunction about taking the pair’s rivalry to a twisted place even without evoking his alter-ego, it’s fair to say that Miz will have quite a bit to say as he prepares for one of the more unusual matches, and unpredictable opponents, of his career.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.