The Miz & Morrison to battle Heavy Machinery on Friday Night SmackDown

The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber inside the eponymous structure and are looking to keep their tag team renaissance going against Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.

Otis & Tucker have been focused on the dastardly deeds of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, but they’ll now shift back into the blue brand tag team battle.

Will a Blue Collar Solid style be just the remedy for the Hollywood brashness of The Miz & Morrison?

