The Miz & John Morrison to bring back “The Dirt Sheet” this Friday night on SmackDown

The Miz & John Morrison earned the right to face The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Super ShowDown last week on SmackDown… and now it’s time to spill the dirt.

Yes, Miz & Morrison’s iconic (and infamous) show “The Dirt Sheet” will return this Friday night on SmackDown. What will the reunited team have in store for the WWE Universe with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles now in their sights?

Find out when “The Dirt Sheet” returns this Friday night!