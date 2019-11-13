The Miz and Paige agree to multi-year extensions with WWE

As first reported on FS1’s WWE Backstage, The Miz and Paige have come to terms on respective multi-year deals with WWE.

One of the most magnanimous Superstars on the roster, The Miz has been a standout in the ring and on the mic throughout his WWE career. Paige, a former Divas Champion who was instrumental in leading the Women’s Evolution, retired from the ring in April 2018 after suffering a career-ending injury. Despite the setback, Paige has served as SmackDown General Manager, was pivotal to the rise of the Women’s Tag Team Champion Kabuki Warriors and currently is a featured contributor to WWE Backstage.

