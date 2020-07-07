The Horror Show at Extreme Rules: How to watch, Match Card, Previews and more

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will stream on Sunday, July 19 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. The Wyatt Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, a WWE Championship clash between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship Matches, a gruesome Eye for an Eye Match and much more highlight the pay-per-view event.

The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Match Card

Wyatt Swamp Fight – Non-Title Match

Article continues below ...

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (PREVIEW)

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (PREVIEW)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (PREVIEW)

Eye for an Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (PREVIEW)

WWE Championship Match

Apollo Crews vs. MVP (PREVIEW)