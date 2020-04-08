“The Fiend” Collector’s Box is sold out

This is a friendship that will never ever end, but the Firefly Fun House Collector’s Box series is coming to a close! The final box is here, and it’s all about… Him.

Since his debut at SummerSlam 2019, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe unlike any other Superstar. Exclusively available at WWEShop.com, the box is filled to the brim with Firefly Fun House gear that you won’t find anywhere else. Only 500 of this Limited Edition box will ever be sold, so be sure to let it in now, or you’ll never have another chance.

Each box contains:

Exclusive T-Shirt – Don’t miss out on your chance to own “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt tee that you can’t get anywhere else.

Signed Photo – Featuring “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt holding his unforgettable entrance lantern and signed by Bray Wyatt.

“The Fiend” and Bray Wyatt Figures – Complete your collection of Firefly Fun House figures with the two most iconic Fun House members.

Drawstring Bag – Show off your Firefly Fun House membership in the most practical way ever. Take all your WWE gear with you everywhere you go.

Lenticular Illusion Photo Card – Contemplate the inherent duality of existence with this photo that shifts between Bray Wyatt and “The Fiend” as you tilt it up and down.

Two-Headed Coin – Don’t leave it up to Fate to decide. Stack the odds in your favor with a coin that shows off both sides of Bray Wyatt’s personality.

Supplies are extremely limited and the box is officially sold out!