The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns to NXT in 2020

As revealed on Wednesday’s edition of NXT, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning in 2020.

The tag team tournament, paying tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer who played a huge part in NXT’s success and served as a mentor to many of today’s top Superstars, has served as a launching pad for many of NXT’s biggest stars.

Last year’s Dusty Classic was won by the duo of Ricochet & Aleister Black. Previous winners include Finn Bálor & Samoa Joe, AOP and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly.

Article continues below ...

The teams entering the tournament will be announced on the New Year’s Day edition of NXT on USA at 8/7 C.

Who will emerge victorious? Find out when the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic begins in the new year!