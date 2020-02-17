The BroserWeights def. The Undisputed ERA to become NXT Tag Team Champions

PORTLAND, Ore. — In less than two months’ time, Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne formed an unlikely team, forged an even unlikelier bond and capped it all off by accomplishing the unlikeliest feat of all.

The BroserWeights are the new NXT Tag Team Champions after toppling division stalwarts The Undisputed ERA, lengthening their list of accolades after an already improbable Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory.

Once again arriving in style in the BroserMobile with the Dusty Cup in tow, Riddle & Dunne egged their enemies on from the entrance, with The Original Bro again asking, “How much fish could Bobby Fish fry if Bobby Fish could fry fish?”

Article continues below ...

Fed up with the hijinks, Fish & Kyle O’Reilly met them to begin the fisticuffs prior to the bell even sounding, beginning things at a breakneck pace before the referee gained enough control to officially start the match.

Riddle’s engine was infallible, adding an element of controlled chaos to the bout with his signature high-octane offense as soon as he entered.

But it was Dunne’s grit that gave The BroserWeights second life when seemingly all was lost, as he somehow found a way to kick out after Fish & O’Reilly hit Chasing The Dragon.

From there, Riddle & Dunne delivered double-team maneuvers to both opponents so scripted that one could be convinced they had been teaming for years. With The Original Bro launching Fish into a leaping kick from Dunne, all that was left was the three-count and an emotional celebration for the unlikeliest of bros.