“The Big Show Show” premieres on Netflix April 6

On Monday, April 6, see Big Show like never before on the premiere of “The Big Show Show,” only on Netflix.

When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

The show consists of eight 30-minute episodes and stars Big Show, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O’Briant, Juliet Donenfeld and Jaleel White.

Visit www.netflix.com/thebigshowshow for more information and don’t miss the premiere on Monday, April 6!