The Bella Twins head to WWE Backstage on FS1 to discuss Hall of Fame announcement

The latest WWE Hall of Fame inductees are headed to WWE Backstage to discuss the monumental announcement this Tuesday at 11/10 C on FS1.

The Bella Twins were revealed as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during “A Moment of Bliss” on Friday Night SmackDown. The two iconic female Superstars join Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman in the 2020 class thus far.

The “Total Bellas” co-stars and Brie’s husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, will have plenty to discuss with the WWE Backstage crew, as the sisters recently announced their pregnancies earlier this year.

Don’t miss the “Twin Magic” as it heads to FS1 this Tuesday night.