Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors next Wednesday on NXT

After their victory over Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke, Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors next Wednesday on WWE NXT.

Nox & Kai pulled out the big win on Wednesday night, but were immediately called out by Asuka & Kairi Sane. In a furious tirade in their native Japanese and English, the champions claimed the challengers will have “no chance” when they do battle.

Will The Kabuki Warriors’ prediction come true, or will Nox & Kai prove them wrong and capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship? Find out on WWE NXT, live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!