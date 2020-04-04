Take part in the #WrestleManiaEntrance challenge on TikTok and recreate your favorite Superstar entrances

Think you can do the perfect recreation of John Cena’s entrance? Have you nailed the timing on Triple H’s trademark ring walk? Then it’s time to take part in the #WrestleManiaEntrance challenge on TikTok.

Throughout WrestleMania weekend, the WWE Universe can head to TikTok and recreate their favorite Superstar entrances in original videos, using the library of entrance music on the app. Be sure to use the hashtag #WrestleManiaEntrance and tag @wwe in your videos!

Plenty of Superstars are taking part in the challenge, too. You can see what R-Truth, Drake Maverick and The O.C. are up to on WWE’s official TikTok channel.

Join in on the fun on TikTok today! Follow WWE by clicking here or scanning the TikCode below!