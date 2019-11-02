Superstars sound off after NXT invades SmackDown

With Triple H and NXT declaring war on the rest of WWE, the fallout from a shocking edition of SmackDown continues to reverberate throughout the WWE Universe.

The mastermind behind the black-and-gold brand and its Superstars were riding high after making a major statement on SmackDown, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

SmackDown Superstars were far from quiet, though, with Big E and Dana Brooke — one of the many blue brand competitors who felt the wrath of NXT Friday — among those weighing in.

That also included a couple of former NXT-icons-turned-WWE-Superstars offering choice words for their mentor — or perhaps former mentor — Triple H.

Raw Superstars — even some who formerly competed on NXT — were more than ready to welcome the black-and-gold brand’s current talent to bring the fight to Monday nights as well.

With Raw, SmackDown and NXT on a collision course toward head-to-head competition at Survivor Series for the first-time ever on Sunday Nov. 24, live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, which brand will land the next punch?