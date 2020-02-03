Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes shows off the Kansas City Chiefs’ custom WWE Championship

Patrick Mahomes now has a WWE Title to go along with his other recently won hardware.

The Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback showed off the custom WWE Championship sent to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the team’s victory parade scheduled for Wednesday.

Triple H sent the custom title to the Chiefs after they claimed their first title in 50 years Sunday with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes, who was also the 2018 NFL MVP last season, led his team to the comeback victory after trailing 20-10 entering the fourth quarter.