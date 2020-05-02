Street Profits and Viking Raiders clash this Monday on Raw

The Viking Raiders said they want the smoke. They’ll get it this Monday on Raw when they face Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Erik & Ivar have been quick to point out that Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have yet to defeat them, which set off the champions, leading them to accept The Viking Raiders’ challenge.

Who will emerge victorious in this battle between two of the red brand’s hottest teams? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!