“Stone Cold” Steve Austin interviews Big Show on next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions

Wellllll … well, it’s the Big Show!

The World’s Largest Athlete is the next guest to join award-winning interviewer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on the set of his WWE Network original series, The Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will premiere Sunday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on WWE Network.

As one of the longest-tenured Superstars in history, Big Show can provide era-spanning insight that few others can match, making the episode can’t-miss programming. The fact that his sit-down with Austin is taking place almost 21 years to the day that Big Show made his monstrous WWE debut — where, coincidentally, he attacked The Texas Rattlesnake — is just the icing on the cake.

Article continues below ...

Don’t miss the next installment of The Broken Skull Sessions when it streams on Feb. 23, and until then, you can catch up on past episodes featuring The Undertaker, Goldberg and Kane, exclusively on WWE Network.