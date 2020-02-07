Southpaw Regional Wrestling comes to WWE 2K20 in latest 2K20 Originals pack

The third entry of the WWE 2K20 Originals downloadable content packs is here, and it’s going to be totally awesome. Based on WWE’s throwback series, Southpaw Regional Wrestling joins the spooky Bump in the Night and post-apocalyptic Wasteland Wanderers in expanding WWE 2K20 in fun and unique ways. Mr. Mackelroy and his Sea Creature return for all-new Southpaw action, alongside a new cast of characters.

Just like previous WWE 2K20 Originals, Southpaw Regional Wrestling includes a rad new Showcase, Story Towers, characters, arenas, character parts, weapons, voiceover and commentary. It’s included in every copy of the WWE 2K20 Deluxe and SmackDown! 20th Anniversary Editions and is available to download now. Southpaw Regional Wrestling is also available for individual purchase at $14.99 and as part of the WWE 2K20 Backstage Pass DLC bundle. Check out what’s included in the new pack below!

New Showcase

Southpaw Regional Wrestling kicks off with its biggest show of the summer, but there’s just one problem: Evil banker Mr. Mackelroy (Tyler Breeze) has purchased the company and intends to destroy it!

Fortunately for the Southpaw crew, the fine print in the contract includes a loophole allowing Southpaw to win back ownership. They must beat Mr. Mackelroy’s intimidating squad in a best-of-five series of matches. Can they do the impossible and beat the bully?

New Story Towers

“Cult of Rasslersize” – Misfit Molly (Becky Lynch) finds herself in the presence of the hottest new workout trend, Rasslersize. These aerobics fitness freaks want Misfit Molly to join, and they’re not taking no for an answer.

“What Goes Around…” – Mr. Mackelroy finds himself on the wrong side of a business deal gone wrong, and a shadowy figure has sent a band of debt collectors disguised as a glam rock band to collect his debt.

“Tower of Prep” – The Perth Preppies (The IIconics) are bratty rich kids who believe they deserve a shot at Southpaw’s Women’s Tag Team Championship, but the rest of the women’s division has other plans.

“A Man and his Chickens” – Big Bartholomew (Rusev) lives a simple life. He wrestles and cares for his chickens. Mr. Mackelroy has kidnapped his chickens and plans to turn them into nuggets unless Big Bart can make it through his gauntlet of goons. At the end of it all, the terrible Sea Creature awaits.

“Street Ninja Showdown” – Ninjas have kidnapped Zack Ryder’s girlfriend, who also happens to be the President of the United States. Street Zack Ryder and Street Curt Hawkins hit the pavement to rescue her in a throwback to beat ’em up games.

New WWE Superstar Characters:

Georgia Washington (Charlotte Flair)

Dosvetanya (Lana)

Bad Hair Day (Ember Moon)

Misfit Molly (Becky Lynch)

Samantha Urai (Kairi Sane)

Sasha Memorybanks (Sasha Banks)

Bay Lee Billionaire (Bayley)

Mr. Mackelroy (Tyler Breeze)

Glam Rocker (Johnny Gargano)

Sea Creature

Two New Arenas

Southpaw Summer Breakout ’87

Max Headlock’s

Plus, new voiceover and commentary, new themed Superstar parts, new themed Create-an-Arena parts and new themed weapons make this a WWE 2K20 add-on you won’t want to miss!