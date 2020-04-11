Sonya Deville out to clear the air with Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville’s attempt at WWE matchmaker proved to be a costly proposition, as it’s put her longtime bond with Mandy Rose on the rocks.

Prior to WrestleMania, a shadowy figure revealed that Deville had interceded on Rose’s Valentine’s date with Otis in order to set up Dolph Ziggler with The Golden Goddess. Then at the Show of Shows, Mandy Rose entered late to slap Deville, low blow The Showoff and plant a kiss on the victorious Otis.

Will Sonya and Mandy iron out their differences, or is this just the beginning of their implosion?

Article continues below ...

Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the Fire & Desire teammates say what’s on their minds.