SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

Is the clock ticking on Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Title run, or can the self-proclaimed “role model” overcome her most powerful challenger yet when she battles Tamina at WWE Money in the Bank?

Bayley has been at the top of her game since an attitude change helped propel her to the top of the blue brand last fall. Though the titleholder has overcome a bevy of adversaries since capturing her championship, Tamina represents a unique obstacle.

Recently reasserting her presence on Friday nights with a vengeance, Tamina has used brute physicality to overwhelm almost all of her fellow Superstars. After entering the SmackDown Women’s Title Fatal 5-Way Match at WrestleMania as arguably the odds-on favorite, it took all four of the other competitors pinning her at the same time to eliminate her.

That didn’t slow Tamina’s pursuit, though. Bayley threw one final hurdle in front of Tamina in the form of best friend Sasha Banks, but it backfired thanks to Lacey Evans.

Now with nothing keeping Tamina from getting her hands on the champion, will Bayley once again find a way to escape with her title? Watch them square off at WWE Money in the Bank, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, May 10!