SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi

At WWE Super ShowDown, Naomi will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a historic matchup in in Riyadh. The showdown will be the first-ever Women’s Championship Match in Saudi Arabia.

Shortly after Carmella came up just short in her attempt to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley on Friday Night SmackDown, a skirmish involving Carmella, Naomi and Bayley led to a match to determine who would face the self-proclaimed role model at WWE Super ShowDown. One week later, The Glow reigned supreme over Princess Mella, and the stage was set for a highly anticipated encounter.

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, but does she have what it takes to overcome Bayley? Find out at Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Thursday at noon ET/8 p.m. AST, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!